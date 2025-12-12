Jonathan, Dickson, NGF mourn Bayelsa deputy Gov, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo

Late Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo

By Ikechukwu Eze; Henry Umoru & Samuel Oyadongha

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed deep shock over the death of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo who passed on yesterday after collapsing in his office in Yenagoa. Dr. Jonathan described Senator Ewhrudjakpo as a devoted public servant, a true patriot, and a loyal steward of Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

Similarly, the former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson a well as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, the umbrella body of the thirty-six state governors have mourned the death of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Jonathan noted that throughout his years in public service, the late Deputy Governor served the people of Bayelsa with unwavering passion and earned widespread admiration. He recalled Senator Ewhrudjakpo’s hard work, commitment, and lifelong pursuit of knowledge, highlighting the distinction he brought to every office he held.

“From his service as Commissioner, to the Senate, and later as Deputy Governor, Senator Ewhrudjakpo was known for his depth, insightful grasp of governance, eloquence, and warm sense of humour”, Jonathan said.

NGF in a statement by the Director, Media and Strategic Communications of NGF, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, said that it is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Deputy Governor.

According to the statement, the late deputy governor was a dedicated public servant and a worthy deputy who was visionary and served his state with commitment and dedication, adding that his inspiring values to public service are exemplary and will remain indelible to his friends and colleagues.

In his own tribute, former Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson described the late deputy governor as a rare blend of competence, intellect, loyalty and selflessness, qualities he said were consistent throughout their decades-long relationship. Dickson noted that Ewhrudjakpo distinguished himself at the most difficult of times, embodying the principles and convictions he had learned through years of mentorship.

“He lived a simple life with profound impact. He was irreplaceable, formidable in intellect and learning, emotionally stable, mature and principled,” Dickson asserted.