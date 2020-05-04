Breaking News
Translate

Lagos discharges 14 COVID-19 patients

On 6:30 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos discharges 14 COVID-19 patients

Fourteen patients who were receiving treatment for coronavirus in Lagos have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

The ministry of health in the state broke the news in a tweet on Monday.

The tweet said six females and eight males were discharged from isolation centres at Yaba, Onikan, LUTH and Eti-Osa.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: You’ll be quarantined if found without facemask in public — Delta Govt

“Lagos has announced the discharge of another 14 #COVIDー19 patients, This was disclosed in a tweet by the Ministry of Health in Lagos State. The patients discharged are from Yaba, Onikan, LUTH & Eti-Osa (Landmark) Isolation facilities.

A total of 261 patients have been discharged in Lagos which has 1,123 confirmed cases, the highest in the country.

vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!