Kwara: No regret for backing AbdulRazaq — APC

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin- The Kwara State All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos State has commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for helping to project the state in a good light in the past year.

“We want to commend Your Excellency for the extraordinary achievements in various sectors such as infrastructural development, education, agriculture, employment creation, and health. Of particular note are the measures put in place to handle and manage the COVID-19 pandemic and the distribution of palliatives to the masses,” Adisa Alago, chairman of the chapter, and Mrs. Abiodun Atoyebi, secretary of the chapter, said in a letter addressed to the Governor.

“Your Excellency, even though we are in Lagos, we are always connected to your administration and following your activities through various means including the (traditional) media and social media platforms. We are highly impressed by the various good news being aired about your good jobs in the state of harmony. Continue a good job as you can count on our continuous support and loyalty in your efforts to correct the various anomalies (in the state) and develop a new Kwara State of our dream.

“We pray the Almighty God to continue to guide and guard you as you pilot the affairs of the state in a bid to continue to actualise your electoral (promises).”

The APC chapter also commended the Governor for sending palliatives to its members, just as the government did to the poor people back home, during the lockdown imposed as a result of the pandemic.

