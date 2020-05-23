KILLING FIELDS: Violence kills 2,771 Nigerians in five months

Kindly Share This Story:

Malaria, maternal, infant mortality claim 385,629 lives

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

WHILE the attention of governments at all levels is focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria has literally remained a killing field with lives of thousands of citizens cut short by insecurity and other diseases.

How? Since January 2020, the Boko Haram insurgency, murderous activities of bandits, kidnappers, herdsmen and sectarian violence have claimed no fewer than 2,771 lives in Nigeria, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, CFR, a US-based think tank, under its Nigeria Security Tracker, NST, programme.

A breakdown of the deaths showed that 320 people were killed in January. In February, 597 Nigerians were killed. In March, the figure was 754; April had 625 and as of May 15, 2020 no fewer than 475 people had been slaughtered.

Also, cumulatively, no fewer than 385,629 lives have been lost this year to malaria, pregnancy-related complications and poor care for children under five years old.

Nigeria accounts for 20 to 23 per cent of global deaths from maternal mortality (women who die due to complications from pregnancy or childbirth). The World Health Organisation, WHO, puts the figure at 20 per cent while the Lead Consultant of the National Safety Data, MSD, Mary-Ann Etiebet, said it is 23 per cent. This means that of the 120,300 women who died from pregnancy and childbirth complications between January and May 21, 2020, according to Worldometer, Nigeria accounted for 24,060 to 27,669 of the deaths.

The WHO, in its 2019 Malaria Report said that the world’s largest black nation contributes 25 per cent of global malaria cases and 24 per cent of deaths. This indicates that as of May 21, 2020, Nigeria had lost 91,560 people to malaria. At press time, Worldometer real-time statistics showed that 381,500 people had died from malaria in 2020.

Meantime, Nigeria is a major contributor to deaths of children under five years. According to the UNICEF, Nigeria accounts for nine per cent of global child mortality. Worldometer records at press time showed that 2.96 million children under-five years had died in 2020. In essence, 266,400 of the dead children were Nigerians.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease in Nigeria, late February, the various governments took various measures to combat the plague. It started with lock-down of Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, Ogun State and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT for two weeks. The lock-down was further extended by two weeks. Now, the lock-down has been eased but there is restriction of inter-state movement across the country and curfew from 8pm to 6am. Some other states have adopted various restrictive measures.

While much energy is channeled towards fighting the Coronavirus disease, other health needs of the citizenry are neglected.

Citizens lament

Mr. Hilary Okoro has been in serious pains in the last three months. He is due for hip operation but doctors told him nothing can be done until after the lock-down and when normalcy returns.

‘’I am in serious pains but I have handed everything over to God. The doctor asked me to do some tests, which I have done but he said they cannot carry out the operation now until after the lock-down.’’

Also, Mrs Tessy Ndubuisi, who was pregnant with her second baby and advised to have CS, had to be taken to three hospitals within a period of seven days before she was delivered of a baby girl, last Tuesday. She did not face such challenge when she had her first baby through CS, two years ago.

Given the challenges the governments are facing over COVID-19, there is little or no hope of things improving soon.

On Wednesday, Lagos State Government said COVID-19 patients whose cases are not serious would not be admitted at isolation centres. It said patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms would be treated at home.

‘’We will be concentrating on people with severe cases and isolating them while mild cases will be managed at home. Our attention is shifting to community-based isolation,’’ Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said.

If mild COVID-19 patients will be treated at home the fate of people suffering from other diseases is left to imagination.

Since Nigeria recorded her first case of COVID-19 late February, 7016 persons, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, have tested positive for the disease. Of this number, 1,907 people were successfully treated and discharged while 211 people died as of Thursday night.

How 2771 Nigerians were killed in five months

FEBRUARY

*February 1: ISWA (Boko Haram) killed three soldiers in Askira/Uba, Borno.

·February 1: Bandits killed one and abducted 20 in Borgu, Niger.

·February 2: Cult clashes led to seven deaths in Etche, Rivers.

·February 3: Three were killed during a clash between the police and protesters in Apapa, Lagos.

·February 3: Bandits killed six vigilantes in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

·February 3: Bandits killed five in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara.

·February 3: Gunmen killed four in Etche, Rivers.

·February 4: Herdsmen killed three policemen in Oshimili North, Delta.

·February 4: Sectarian violence led to two deaths in Arochukwu, Abia.

·February 4: The Nigerian Air Force killed “some” (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants in Ngala, Borno.

·February 4: Gunmen killed four in Eleme, Rivers.

·February 5: Gunmen killed three in Kaura, Kaduna.

·February 5: Nigerian police killed 250 members of the Ansaru terrorist group (Boko Haram faction) in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna and lost two officers.

·February 5: Bank robbers killed four in Ile Oluji/Okeigbo, Ondo.

·February 5: The Nigerian Air Force killed “some” (estimated at five) ISWA (Boko Haram) militants in Ngala, Borno.

·February 6: Sectarian violence led to two deaths in Ibi, Taraba.

·February 6: Nigerian police killed two more Ansaru (Boko Haram faction) commanders in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna and lost one police inspector.

·February 7: Boko Haram killed six in Bosso, Diffa, Niger.

February 8: Bandits killed three in Shiroro, Niger.

·February 8: The Nigerian Air Force killed “several” (estimated at 10 Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

·February 8: Gunmen killed two in Dutse, Kaduna.

·February 9: Herdsmen killed three in Riyom, Plateau.

·February 9: Boko Haram killed 30 and abducted “many” (estimated at 10) in Konduga, Borno.

·February 9: Nigerian troops killed “several” (estimated at 10) Boko Haram militants in Damboa, Borno.

·February 10: Two soldiers and one Boko Haram militant were killed in a clash in Konduga, Borno.

·February 10: Boko Haram killed one soldier in Magumeri, Borno.

·February 10: Three CJTF and “several” (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants were killed in a clash in Kala/Balge, Borno.

·February 11: Gunmen killed 21 in Giwa, Kaduna.

·February 12: Gunmen killed seven in Kachia, Kaduna.

·February 13: Herdsmen killed eight in Ughelli North, Delta.

·February 13: Four people were killed during a riot in Orhionmwon, Edo.

·February 14: Herdsmen killed one in Bokkos, Plateau.

·February 14: Bandits killed 33 in Batsari, Katsina.

·February 16: The Nigerian Air Force killed “several” (estimated at 10) ISWA militants in Marte, Borno.

·February 16: Gunmen killed four soldiers and two civilians in Ekeremor, Bayelsa.

·February 16: Gunmen killed two soldiers in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

·February 17: A cult clash resulted in three deaths in Lokoja, Kogi.

·February 17: Gunmen killed two policemen in Irele, Ondo.

·February 17: One bandit and one vigilante member were killed during a clash in Kurfi, Katsina.

·February 18: Gunmen killed two soldiers in Jos, Plateau.

·February 18: Herdsmen killed two in Ovia North-East, Edo.

·February 19: Cultists killed six in Ikpoba-Okha, Edo.

·February 19: The Nigerian Air Force killed “some” (estimated at ten) ISWA militants in Kukawa, Borno.

·February 20: Nigerian police killed two Hausa traders in Abeokuta, Ogun.

·February 20: Airstrikes killed “some key” (estimated at five) ISWA leaders in Abadam, Borno.

·February 20: Bandits killed two and kidnapped one in Chikun, Kaduna.

·February 20: A cult clash resulted in 10 deaths in Oredo, Edo.

·February 10–20: Troops killed 13 bandits in Katsina and Zamfara; estimated at identified location of Shinkafi, Zamfara.

·February 21: Police killed two robbers in Abuja, FCT.

·February 21: Boko Haram killed “some” (estimated at five) vigilantes in Damaturu, Yobe.

•February 23: Cult clashes resulted in three deaths in Ikorodu, Lagos.

·February 23: Herdsmen killed one and kidnapped one in Aniocha North, Delta

·February 23: Police killed five crime suspects in Kankara, Katsina.

·February 24: Police killed three protesters in Sagamu, Ogun.

·February 24: Cultists killed five in Okpokwu, Benue.

·February 26: A Nigerian army corporal killed four of his colleagues and then himself in Abadam, Borno.

·February 27: Police killed 17 bandits and bandits killed four civilians in Kankara, Katsina.

·February 27: The Nigerian Air Force killed “some” (estimated at 10) Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

·February 29: Boko Haram killed 10 in Aksira/Uba, Borno.

MARCH

·March 1: Bandits killed 51 in Igabi, Kaduna.

·March 3: Herdsmen killed four in Kwande, Benue.

·March 4: Gunmen killed two policemen and two civilians in Udu, Delta.

·March 4: A cult clash resulted in three deaths in Okigwe, Imo.

·March 4: Three soldiers and nineteen Boko Haram militants were killed during an attack in Damboa, Borno.

·March 4: Herdsmen killed three and kidnapped seven in Aniocha North, Delta.

·March 4: The Nigerian Air Force killed “some” (estimated 10) Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

·March 4: Boko Haram killed six police officers and two civilians in Bursari, Yobe.

·March 5: The Nigerian Air Force killed “some” (estimated at ten) Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

•March 7: Boko Haram killed seven in Diffa, Niger.

•March 8: Gunmen kidnapped three in Aniocha South, Delta.

·March 8: Bandits killed eight in Bungudu, Zamfara.

·March 8: The Nigerian Air Force killed “several” (estimated at 10) Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

·March 9: Kidnappers abducted six and killed one in Shagari, Sokoto.

·March 10: Gunmen killed one and kidnapped four in Kaduna North, Kaduna.

·March 10: Sectarian violence led to nine deaths in Ohaukwu, Ebonyi.

·March 10: Customs officers killed nine in Ibadan, Oyo.

·March 11: Nigerian police killed six kidnappers in Faskari, Katsina.

·March 11: Sectarian violence led to five deaths in Agatu, Benue.

·March 12: The Nigerian Air Force killed “scores” (estimated at 40) of Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

·March 12: Bandits killed four in Gusau, Zamfara.

·March 12: Nigerian and Chadian soldiers killed “some” (estimated at 10) Boko Haram commanders in Kukawa, Borno.

·March 13: Herdsmen killed seven in Guma, Benue.

*March 14: Bandits killed one and kidnapped four in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

·March 14: The Nigerian Air Force killed “some” (estimated at 10) Boko Haram militants in Kukawa, Borno.

·March 15: Six Nigerian soldiers and three Boko Haram militants were killed during a clash in Bama, Borno.

·March 15: Bandits killed three in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

·March 15: Police killed three kidnappers in Jada, Adamawa.

·March 17: The Nigerian Air Force killed 17 bandits in Giwa, Kaduna.

·March 17: Bandits killed 16 in Maru, Zamfara.

·March 17: Bandits killed two in Birnin-Magaji, Zamfara.

·March 18: The Nigerian Air Force killed “some” (estimated at 10) ISWAP leaders in Abadam, Borno.

·March 18: Sectarian violence led to five deaths in Chikun, Kaduna.

·March 19: Police killed four kidnappers in Dutsinma, Katsina.

·March 19: The Nigerian military killed 24 bandits in Jibia, Katsina.

·March 19: The Nigerian military killed two bandits in Maru, Zamfara.

·March 21: Gunmen killed two soldiers and twoothers in Bassa, Plateau.

·March 22: Suspected herdsmen killed one and kidnapped three in Kwande, Benue.

·March 22: Suspected bandits killed 29 security operatives in Shiroro, Niger State.

·March 23: Seventy Nigerian soldiers and 150 Boko Haram militants were killed during a clash in Askira-Uba, Borno.

·March 25: Gunmen killed three in Kajuru, Kaduna.

·March 25: Nigerian soldiers killed two civilians in Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa.

·March 25: Sectarian violence led to five deaths in Chikun, Kaduna.

·March 25: Nigerian troops killed “scores” (estimated at 40) of ISWA militants in Ngala, Borno.

·March 26: Sectarian violence led to 14 deaths in Kajuru, Kaduna.

·March 27: Nigerian troops killed “several” (estimated at 10) of Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

•March 28: ISWA militants killed five in Konduga, Borno.

·March 28: Nigerian troops killed nine bandits in Bungudu, Zamfara.

·March 28: Gunmen killed one and abducted three in Suleja, Niger State.

·March 28: Boko Haram killed six in Maiduguri, Borno.

·March 29: Cultists killed a police inspector and two others in Sagamu, Ogun.

·March 30: Nigerian troops killed “some” (estimated at 10) Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

·March 30: Gunmen killed six in Chikun, Kaduna.

·March 31: The Nigerian Air Force killed “some” (estimated at 10) bandits in Rafi, Niger.

·March 31: Suspected herdsmen killed 13 in Bassa, Plateau.

·March 31: Suspected herdsmen killed three in Ose, Ondo.

·March 31: The Nigerian Air Force killed “several” (estimated at 10) Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

·March 31: Nigerian troops killed seven Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

·March 31: Bandits killed three in Igabi, Kaduna.

APRIL

·April 1: Prison guards killed eight inmates of Kaduna Prison in Kaduna, Kaduna.

·April 1: Bandits killed 22 in Sabon Birni, Sokoto.

·April 3: Nigerian troops killed “some” (estimated at 10) ISWA militants in Kukawa, Borno.

•April 5: Two Boko Haram suicide bombers killed themselves and 10 others in Amchide, Cameroon.

·April 6: Nigerian troops killed nineteen Boko Haram militants in Kukawa, Borno.

·April 6: Nigerian police killed six in a clash over the lockdown in Kaduna South, Kaduna.

·April 7: Suspected herdsmen killed one in Oshimili North, Delta.

·April 7: Nigerian troops killed two Boko Haram militants in Ngala, Borno.

·April 7: Gunmen killed four in Bassa, Plateau.

·April 7: Nigerien and Nigerian troops killed “scores” (estimated at 40) of Boko Haram militants in Kukawa, Borno.

·April 7: A military officer and three kidnappers were killed during a shoot-out in Okene, Kogi.

·April 7: Boko Haram killed three in Askira/Uba, Borno.

·April 8: Sectarian violence led to nine deaths in Ukum, Benue.

·April 8: Bandits killed one and kidnapped 16 in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

·April 8: Gunmen abducted nine in Chikun, Kaduna.

·April 10: Suspected herdsmen killed a pastor in Oshimili North, Delta

•April 11: Nigerian troops killed nine bandits in Maru, Zamfara.

·April 12: Bandits killed 11 in Kankara, Katsina.

·April 12: Boko Haram killed eight and kidnapped seven in Konduga, Borno.

·April 13: Communal violence led to 25 deaths in Lau, Taraba.

·April 13: Herdsmen killed two in Agatu, Benue.

·April 14: Suspected herdsmen killed nine in Bassa, Plateau.

·April 14: Five security personnel and “several” (estimated at five) insurgents were killed during a clash in Maiduguri, Borno.

·April 14: Suspected herdsmen killed two in Ovia Northeast, Edo.

·April 14: Cultists killed four in Oredo, Edo.

·April 15: Bandits killed five in Shiroro LGA and one in Rafi LGA in Niger state.

·April 15: Nigerian police killed two during a lock-down protest in Idemili North, Anambra.

·April 16: Nigerian troops killed “several” (estimated at 10) Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

·April 16: The Nigerian Air Force accidentally bombed civilians in Damboa, Borno, killing 17

·April 16: Nigerian troops killed four Boko Haram militants in Toto, Nassarawa.

·April 17: Gunmen kidnapped the Edo commissioner and killed a police orderly in Uhunmwonde, Edo.

•April 18: Bandits killed 14 people in Danmusa LGA, 10 in Dutsinma LGA, and 23 in Safana LGA in Katsina.

·April 18: Nigerian soldiers killed 105 Boko Haram militants in Gujba, Yobe.

·April 19: Nigerian troops killed “several” (estimated at 10) bandits in Rafi, Niger State.

·April 19: Herdsmen killed five in Kauru, Kaduna.

·April 19: Bandits killed three in Faskari,

