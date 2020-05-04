Katsina records 37 new cases of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma

Katsina State government says it has recorded 37 new cases which bring the total number COVID-19 to 75 cases across the State.

Governor Amin Masari of Katsina State stated this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Katsina.

He said that, out of the 37 new cases of COVID-19, 14 of them are medical personnel working in various hospital across the state.

Governor Masari said ten of them are working in the FMC while are working I Private clinics.

He said that they have taken blood sample of 89 persons in emir of Daura Palace to protect the palace having victims of the virus.

Masari said that the State will not lift the ban on the lockdown order in the State.

