Kaduna PDP crisis deepens, as party suspends more chieftains

The crisis currently rocking the People’s Democratic Party,PDP, in Kaduna state was yet to be over as Local Government Chapters of the party have commenced suspending Party chieftains allegedly loyal to contending camps in the state.

Few days after the Kaduna State Publicity Secretary of the party, Abraham Albera Catoh announced the suspension of Senator Suleiman Uthman Hunkuyi and 6 others for alleged anti-party activities, the Party in Lere Local Government area of the state on Wednesday ,suspended 3 members of the party.

They were alleged to have a link with the camp of a former governor in the state.

Those suspended with effect from 19th May, 2020 pending their appearance before a constituted investigative committee, were Hon. Lawal Mohammed Rabiu,a serving Member Representing Lere Federal Constituency, Hon. Ibrahim Lawal Nuhu,a Former Member of the House of Representatives and Alhaji Tasiu Bala ,the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Party in Lere Local Government Area.

They were accused of gross misconduct; disrespect to members, outright disregard to the party’s constitution, unethical conduct to the well-being and the survival of the party.

Leaders of the party in the Local Government Area ,have appointed Hon Salisu Kula, the Deputy Chairman, Caretaker Committee as Acting Chairman pending the outcome of the investigation.

The copy of suspension letter in possession of the State Caretaker committee Chairman reads in part;

“This is to inform you of the resolution of Lere Local Government People’s Democratic Party Executive Committee Dated 19th May, 2020.The Executive Committee ratified the decisions taken at the meeting of 18th May,2020 which was appropriately communicated and conveyed to you.

“Section16(2)(a) of the PDP Constitution provides that we shall identify and resolve political issues.We identified Hon. Ibrahim Lawal Nuhu, Hon.Lawal Mohammed Rabiu and Alhaji Tasiu Bala as the political problems in Lere Local Government PDP, with the following allegations; gross misconduct, disrespect to its members, outright disregard to party’s constitution, unethical conduct to the well-being and the survival of our great party.

“In pursuant to section 57(1) of the constitution, a 7-member Disciplinary Committee was set up.

Based on section 57(3), a meeting was held on19th May, 2020 and preliminary hearings were heard. On the basis of the hearings, the Lere

Local Government Executive Committee suspends the following; Hon. Ibrahim Lawal Nuhu, former member, NASS, Hon.Lawal Mohammed Rabiu serving member NASS and Alh.Tasiu Bala, Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Lere local government”

According to the letter, their suspension was effective from the 19th day of May 2020 while the Disciplinary Committee is mandated to investigate the above allegations strictly and follow the constitution of the People Democratic Party as amended in 2017.

Similarly,leaders of the PDP in Soba Ward of Soba Local Government Area also suspended Barrister Ibrahim Khalid Mustapha, the Acting State Legal Adviser of the party.

He was suspended together with Hon.Abdulsalam Yakubu (former councillor Soba ward) Hon. Tijjani Ahmed DanIsah (former councillor Soba ward) and Bar. Hamza Soba for allegedly,neglecting and refusing to obey, honour and attend to lawful directives and invitation to appear and defend themselves before the ward Executives of the party.

In a related development, Dr.John Danfulani who was earlier suspended together with Senator Suleiman Uthman Hunkuyi ,has threatened legal action against the party .

“Administratively and legally, suspension is a form of punishment. People get such a punishment after they have been found wanting by an in-house committee or the court. Ironically, I have not been found wanting by any. Impeccable fact,” he said.

Danfulani explained that slamming suspension on him and directing him to appear before a committee was inappropriate.

” I’m heading to court to test: a) the legality of section 57(3) of PDP’s constitution vis a vis our 1999 constitution(as amended); b) decision to suspend me before appearing before a disciplinary committee; and c) the legality of their action in tandem with the quarantine act of Kaduna state,” he said

