Jigawa killings: Senator Hadejia refutes fasting claim

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

Senator Ibrahim Hadejia representing Jigawa North Senatorial District has refuted the claim that fasting, one of the pillars of Islam, was responsible for the deaths recently recorded in Jigawa State.

Hadejia said he was quoted out of context when he explained that the over 100 figure deaths as a result of the dreaded coronavirus credited to it by National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, was not true.

Also read:

According to Hadejia, the actual deaths in the state were not 100 but just about 45. “Even at that, the deaths have nothing to do with coronavirus”, he said. “Virtually all the dead are of old age. And this is because of the excess heat we are presently experiencing in the state.

“There is also malaria that is rampant in the area. Fasting has little consequence to the death toll.

“They have been used to fasting since their teenage days.

“The most important elements in the deaths recorded so far is principally old age.

“Old age comes with health challenges.

“So it is a lot easier in that circumstance of serious heat and malaria during the lockdown where you are not accessible to medical care to record such a high figure of deaths”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: