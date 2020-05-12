Ihedioha has no intention to stop probe – Imo PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Imo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says “Chief Emeka Ihedioha has no intention of stopping or evading any investigation or probe, of the N19.63 billion Auditor’s Interim Report, by the legislature “.

The PDP made its stand known yesterday, during a press conference addressed by the State Secretary, Nze Ray Emeana, in Owerri, on why Chief Ihedioha went to court.

“He (Ihedioha) is rather, out to establish that the rule of law, due process, and fair play, are applied in the entire process”, Emeana said.

While saying that the interim report of the Auditor General of Local Governments, covered January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019, Nze Emeana also affirmed that the report reviewed expenditures of the 27 local councils within the period under review.

“The interim report reviewed expenditures of the 27 local governments of Imo State, within this period and queried various officers and MDAs, to explain various expenditures totaling N19.63 billion”, Emeana said.

Imo PDP scribe noted that of the N19.63 billion expenditure in question, approximately N16 billion was expended between January 1, to May 28, 2019, during the Rochas Okorocha administration.

“It was only approximately, the sum of N3.7 billion that was spent by the 27 local government areas between May 29, 2019, to December 2019, during the administration of Governor Ihedioha”, Emeana said.

He believed that the motion to investigate the interim audit report in the House of Assembly, “showed extreme bias and a clear premeditated case of the witch-hunt, without any pretense to impartiality and objectivity”.

Emeana, therefore, said: “Under these circumstances, it became imperative for (Chief Ihedioha), to seek the intervention of the court, following obvious breaches in the process and procedures of the purported probe.

“Ihedioha would want the court to determine whether the procedure for investigation is consistent with Sections 138, 129 and even 125 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and Imo State Local Government Administration Law, Section 129(1) that contained the procedures for the auditing of Public Accounts of Local Governments.”

