…signs new deal with Canadian aircraft manufacturer.

As Nigeria continues its positive emergence on the global scale, a young businesswoman with a dream, Elizabeth Jack-Rich, is working assiduously to empower the nation’s women and youth.

Jack-Rich, as an embodiment of Nigeria’s next generation of leadership is on a mission to bring shared prosperity to fellow citizens through her numerous interventions and empowerment programmes.

From a humble background, Jack-Rich focuses on the duality of enterpreneurship and charity as the core tenets of her life. Shaped deeply by her faith, her award-winning charity has supported numerous initiatives to reduce poverty and inequality.

Princess Maria Amor, founder of the ‘We Care For Humanity Organisation,’ while commenting on her humanitarian roles stated, “Elizabeth Jack-Rich Tien has a ferocious drive in helping the people of Nigeria, lifting the African Continent, whilst doing so. The enthusiasm she has for the people of Nigeria, especially women and youth is contagious and powerful”.

After graduating from USAM University Port Novo, Jack-Rich Tien embarked on her enterpreneurial journey by growing the Elin Group, where she is the CEO. The privately held conglomerate participates in a series of diverse sectors including energy, real estate development, power generation, agricultural development, aviation and several others. Headquartered in Nigeria, with footprints across the West Africa sub-regions and the United States of America, its portfolio of investments touches several facets of society throughout Nigeria.

As an emerging industry leader in Africa, the Elin Group recently announced a deal with Canadian Aircraft Manufacturer, Dr Havilland Canada, in which it signed a firm purchase agreement to acquire three rebranded Dash 8406s. The aircraft wil help the organization impact it’s hydrocarbon business and represent the opportunities for Nigeria Firms to partner with international firms and grow as their companies expand.

In reference to this transaction, Todd Young ,the Chief operating Officer of De Havilland Canada exclaimed, “We are delighted to welcome Elin Group to our family of customers and to announce this order, the second hooked since the relaunch of De Havilland Canada in June”.

In reaction, Jack-Rich noted, “As a dynamic enterpreneur and a leader with a vision, I am profoundly pleased that Dr Havilland Canada and Elin Group Nigeria have come together to form a formidable business relationship, that will enable Elin Group to deliver cutting-edge services to customers in the aviation sector,” she said.

When asked the key drivers to her success and purposeful leadership, she noted her priorities thus; “I would like to assure you that we are in this for the long haul and look forward to expanding other horizons for our collective organizational wellbeing” she stated.

True to the philanthropic pursuits of its founder, leadership at Elin Groups believes it had a duty to act in the best interests and growth of the operating environment and society as a whole. As a result, Elin Group has been commuted to empowering it’s immediate communities with programmes and initiatives targeted at reducing poverty and improving the quality of life of its host communities, the desire to promote the welfare of others is at the core of its founding values.

Jack-Rich’s drive to add value to the community around her and in humanity as a whole has led to the creation of the “Elizabeth Jack-Rich Aid foundation.” Reaching beyond just her experience, her charitable outlook and goals closely followed that of her husband, who embodies excellence in contributing back to society by motivating youths and families in need through issuance of grants, scholarships awards, medical support, economic empowerment, skill acquisition and other essential needs.

The foundation inuagrated in December 2017, was founded as a non-profit organization dedicated to improving lives through empowerment and education. The foundation has awarded over 50 scholarships to the underprivileged, and focuses on giving hope to the downtrodden, the youth, the elderly, and ex-service personnel across Nigeria, Africa and the world

The foundation also supports underprivileged communities through a variety of financial and non-financial means with focus on education and economic empowerment.

“Inclusion is paramount for empowerment of the nation’s women and youth for many reasons. First, it promote a saving culture, it provide a safe place for savings to be built up, thereby providing a source of funds for emergencies and other existential needs,” says Jack-Rich.

She also added, “Secondly, financial inclusion, facilities, access to loans and credit, these provides platform for broader transactions, thereby helping to grow small and medium scale businesses. Lastly, it increases the earning potential oof women and youth, which leads to financial inclusion can lead to poverty alleviation,” she said.

In recognition to her numerous interventions, Jack-Rich was recognized by the National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, and conferred with a new award, the “Matriarch of Nigeria Youths” award, for her outstanding empowerment of Nigerian women by Sokubo Sara-Igbe Sokubo, the leader of NYCN held in Port Harcourt recently.

She was also recognized, not only for providing education and training opportunities to 1,100 women, but for also providing NGN 110,000,000 of seed capital.

Speaking at the occasion, Elizabeth Jack-Rich Tien asserted that empowerment of women is a tremendously important tool for economic development of any society and furthered added that when a community is empowers women, her family, community, nations and the world at large are all beneficiaries.

Reacting to the award, the Group General Manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services NAPIMS, Musa Lawal stated that empowerment of a woman is key to a healthy nation and praise Jack-Rick for her efforts.

