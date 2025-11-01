Africa’s energy future is now: Tein Jack-Rich declares

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President of Belemaoil Group and former All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Tein Jack-Rich, has once again emphasized Africa’s substantial potential to overcome energy poverty.

Addressing the ENGICE 2025 conference in Abuja, he articulated the continent’s vast natural resources and youthful demographic as fundamental assets in the pursuit of energy self-sufficiency.

“Africa encompasses 30 million square kilometers and is home to 25 percent of the global youth population, with 60 percent aged 25 years and below,” Mr. Jack-Rich stated.

“The continent possesses natural gas reserves amounting to 620 trillion cubic feet—of which Nigeria accounts for one-third, approximately 210 trillion cubic feet. This endowment equips us to transform Africa’s energy landscape.”

Mr. Jack-Rich underscored Nigeria’s critical position, describing the nation as undergoing significant economic expansion, endowed with abundant natural resources, and characterized by a vibrant and youthful population.

“With a natural gas market valued at over $803 trillion, Nigeria is strategically positioned to spearhead Africa’s quest for energy independence,” he remarked.

To actualize this vision, Mr. Jack-Rich outlined a comprehensive strategy centered on three essential pillars: the establishment of sound policy and legislative frameworks, the mobilization of adequate financing, and the development of requisite infrastructure alongside consumer engagement.

“By instituting these elements, Africa can redefine its energy narrative and secure a sustainable future,” he asserted.

He expressed confidence that ENGICE 2025—commencing with the distinguished Nobel Award—would catalyze sustained discourse among policymakers, industry leaders, and key stakeholders.

“This event marks the inception of an ongoing collaborative effort to fully harness Africa’s energy potential,” Mr. Jack-Rich emphasized.

Belemaoil Producing Limited, founded by Mr. Jack-Rich, is a trailblazer within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. As the country’s first indigenous oil company, Belemaoil has notably secured a license to operate a crude export terminal, thereby contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth and employment generation.

Under Mr. Jack-Rich’s stewardship, Belemaoil has been instrumental in promoting indigenous participation, capacity building, and technology transfer within the energy industry.

The firm’s accomplishments serve as a testament to how effective policy implementation and infrastructure development can enable Nigeria—and by extension, Africa—to achieve energy autonomy and foster sustainable economic advancement.

Mr. Tein Jack-Rich's leadership and unwavering commitment to the responsible utilization of Africa's energy resources distinctly position him as a foremost advocate for the continent's energy future and broader economic prosperity.