Holy Mosques to open for Muslims soon — Al-Sudais

•As govt installs cameras to detect Covid-19 in Haram

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, on Tuesday gave glad tidings to the faithful, with his reassuring words: “Days would come (soon) when worshipers return to the Two Holy Mosques.”

In a video, transmitted by various media outlets and posted on official social media accounts, Sheikh Al-Sudais said: “Days (will come) when the sorrow will be driven away from the Islamic Ummah and we return to the Two Holy Mosques for tawaf (circumambulation around the Holy Ka’ba), sa’i (the ritual of hastening between the hills of Safa and Marwa) and praying at Al-Rawdah Sharif and greet the Prophet (peace be upon him).”

“Things will return, God willing, as they were, as the State is keen on creating a sound and healthy environment,” he said while calling on the faithful not to rush to be freed from the restrictions enforced as part of the precautionary measures to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, in a statement posted on its official Twitter account, also reassured the worshipers: “God willing, under the wise leadership of our government, and in line with our commitment to abide by the procedures and instructions issued by the competent authorities, there will be a return to Makkah, with reopening of the Haram and return to visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for the faithful from all corners of the globe… the feelings of Muslims are with us and we have support from everywhere.”

Thermal cameras in Grand Mosque

Earlier, Sheikh Al-Sudais monitored the installation of thermal cameras in the Grand Mosque that detect coronavirus.

The cameras, which can accurately scan the temperatures of up to 25 people at the same time, were placed at the entrances of the mosque’s courtyards.

“Today, thank God, we have launched thermal camera devices that scan inside the holy sites from the doors. If a person is suspected of being sick it will show on this device,” Al-Sudais said.

Similar cameras were put up in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah earlier this month.

