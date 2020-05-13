Herdsmen kill 17 in Kaduna village

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan- Wuyo

Seventeen people were reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen that invaded Gonan Rogo village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the early hours of Tuesday while about five persons were injured.

Two sisters were also reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen at Sabon-Jero village in Kaduna state.

Though the Kaduna State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident, but the President of the Adara Development Association (ADA), Mr Awema Maisamari, confirmed that the 17 people were killed in Gonan-Rogo village, Kufana District, Kajuru Local government Area of the state.

He said: “the killing was in the early hours of Tuesday when gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, invaded the community. ”

“Some houses were also set ablaze by the bandits as the villagers, who were woken by the sound of gunshots, scampered for safety in different directions.

“The attackers were herdsmen, they invaded the community at about 1:00 am on Tuesday and started killing people. 12 people were killed on the spot, the corpses of others were recovered in the bush. There are those who sustained injuries. ”

“The bandits came to the village in large number, armed with guns, machetes and knives. Some of the villagers were killed with guns while others were hacked to death with machetes.

“About two hours after the bandits fled, the security personnel manning a checkpoint not too far from the community came. But they did not enter the community, they just stayed.

The Spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, Muhammad Jalige, said he will find out and revert to journalists.

He also said he was going to revert on the kidnapped sisters at Sabon-Jero community, New Millennium City, Chikun Local Government of the State.

Vanguard gathered that the two sisters were kidnapped Monday night when the gunmen stormed Sabon-Jero community.

A member of the community, Adamu Murtala, told Vanguard “the kidnappers stormed the village around 9:40 pm. The kidnappers targeted the house because its owner was not at home. Only his wife, her younger sister, and children were in the house. So, they broke in and kidnapped the woman and her younger sister.”

“Soldiers came to the scene, but the gunmen had already abducted the two sisters, and because they are many, they were able to escape with the victims.”

