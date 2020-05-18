Vanguard Logo

Ganduje cancels Sallah festivities, grants conduct of Eid prayers

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has ordered the cancellation of Eid-el-Fitr festivities including Hawan Sallah to mark the end of Muslim Ramadan fasting.

The Governor however granted the conduct of the Eid congregational prayers across the state.

Ganduje who reviewed the relaxation of lockdown order in the state to include Friday’s also lifted the ban on the conduct of the Friday (Jumaat) congregational prayers.

Recall that the Governor had earlier banned the conduct of the Friday prayers, relaxed the lockdown by six days on each day of Monday’s and Thursday’s.

The Governor’s decision was reached after a closed-door meeting with religious leaders in the state that lasted for hours on Monday.

As at the time of filing in this report, a statement containing details of the government decision is been awaited.

