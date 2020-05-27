Breaking News
France reports more than 28,500 coronavirus deaths

France’s cumulative death toll from coronavirus infection rose by 73 or 0.3 per cent to 28,530 on Tuesday.

This is a similar rate of increase as the day before despite health authorities having resumed taking into account nursing home data after a four-day interruption.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the number of fatalities was up 83 in hospitals, to 18,195.

But the death toll in nursing homes has been revised to 10,335, 10 fewer than the last time it was published.

(Reuters/NAN)

