Four suspected cultists with guns arrested in Enugu

By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

Four suspected cultists with guns were apprehended by Ngwuru Neighbourhood Watch in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The chairman of the neighbourhood watch, Mr Ferdinand Onah, told Vanguard that the boys who are in their early 20swere apprehended at Ogbaegu, in Ngwuru following intelligence reports from the residents.

He equally said that the group were 15 in number, adding that his men are still ransacking the area to arrest the rest of the gang.

Onah said “We have been monitoring them over time because of their activities in our area. They are always in twos in their motorcycles and they always carry their bags where they hide guns and other items for operations.

“When we got intelligence reports about their activity in the neighbourhood, I positioned my men in strategic locations. That was when we saw two boys with bags speeding with motorcycle towards our direction.

“We ordered them to stop but they refused. We then chased them with our own motorcycles until they jumped from it and started running. We also pursued and nabbed them.

“We discovered guns and other items in their bag. While we were with them, we got another report that two of them were also caught by our men at Ogbaegu. We brought them together and handed them over to the police who transferred them to Enugu for further investigation.

“They were about 15 in number but others ran away. We are still searching for them. They have been robbing the residents and snatching motorcycles,” he said.

The Chairman also bemoaned lack of adequate supports from authorities and stakeholders, adding that his patrol vehicle was taken away from him; a situation which he said has been hampering smooth run of his programmes.

