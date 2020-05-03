Foetus dumped in sewage in Osogbo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A foetus which was about seven months old was on Sunday morning dumped in a stream in Osogbo, Osun State.

It was gathered a resident of Alafia Street, Igbonna in Osogbo found the foetus in the stream early morning and drew the attention of others to it.

As at the time Vanguard visited the scene, the foetus which was in a nylon bag had shrugged out of the bag and had the sign of life in it.

A resident at the area, Tunde Amoo, disclosed that the foetus was discovered around 8am when it was moving in the polythene bag.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo receives Nigerian doctor that led successful operation of foetus in US

According to him, no one could enter the stream to attempt to either carry or save it until it stopped breathing.

“It was a surprise when we woke up in the morning and discovered the foetus, but no one can explain how it got there.

“What surprised us more was that the foetus was still living and unfortunately no one was able to save it.

It was about seven months old and it’s like a forced labour. It is painful that it died while we were still observing it”, he added.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: