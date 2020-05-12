EO Foundation hails Senate over attention given to sickle cell bill

Kindly Share This Story:

Calls for speedy passage of bill

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A nongovernmental organization, EO Foundation Nigeria, Tuesday, hailed the Senate over attention given to the ‘Prevention and Management and Eradication of Sickle Cell Disease and other Purposes Connected Therewith Bill’.

The President and Founder, EO Foundation Nigeria, Prof Cyril Otoikian, made the commendation while speaking with Vanguard over the move by the Senate to eradicate sickle cell anemia in Nigeria through legislation.

Otoikhian who described the move as safeguarding health and life of children in the country said unborn children will be free from untold agony and suffering.

According to him with the hearing of the Bill, there is hope for the Nigerian child because it will bring about avoidance of untimely death, improved life, longevity, and cost reduction on medications.

EO Foundation has been a strong voice advocating the eradication of sickle cell anemia in Nigeria by going from school to school, markets, public for a community sensitizations, and has supported the Bill to that effect.

Otoikhian said: “I Professor Cyril Otoikhian, President and Founder EO Foundation Nigeria, wish to commend the President of Senate and all distinguished senators for giving the long-desired attention towards the eradication of sickle cell anemia from the human race today in her regular seating

“I must also commend my Distinguished Senator from Ondo State, Senator Boroffice, whom I met and challenged as a senior colleague is a Professor of Genetics to help secure the future of our yet unborn kids from sickle cell anemia, a genetic phenomenon that has no cure and cost so much to manage outside its life-threatening nature and manner of expression.

“About a year ago I met Professor Senator Boroffice and he promised to give it all the needed support today it is becoming a reality.”

He also expressed optimism that those better days are ahead for children in the country including intending couples.

“Permit me to again congratulate all senators and my innocent hearts that are persons living with sickle cell anemia that better days are ahead of them and their protection and better management is guaranteed

“I want to encourage the Senate to give the bill all the most desired speedy consideration as we in EO Foundation look forward to a generation without sickle cell pains. Sickle cell has no cure to avoid it”, he added.

