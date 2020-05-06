Enugu palliatives not politically driven — Onyeama

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

MINISTER for Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama has restated the palliatives his Charity Organization, Kwusike Foundation, distributed to different segments of Enugu residents, last Sunday, was not a politically motivated gesture.

This is as the Minister, on Wednesday, continued further act of Charity, distributing more food items and provisions to the vulnerable in the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

Onyeama who spoke through his Special Assistant, Mr Flavour Eze noted that the relief materials were never meant for members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, alone, but targeted at the poorest of the poor, with special attention to the orphanages, physically challenged and the old people’s homes.

Onyeama also faulted a spurious video circulated in the social media by some disgruntled members of APC in the state, led by Dr Ben Nwoye, insinuating that the distribution ran into crisis.

He described the video as fake news giving that the function was highly restricted for representatives who maintained social distancing at the venue.

“We didn’t invite political party members because the palliatives were not meant for politicians or APC members; they were clearly for the less privileged people of Enugu state. So, I don’t know where Ben Nwoye and his cohorts fabricated the story that some party members were denied access to the venue.

“May I on behalf of the Kwusike Foundation, reiterate that what we are giving out to Enugu people are not for political patronage, hence, could not be based on party or political considerations.

“In fact, the complete COVID-19 test kit, PPEs and other medical equipment donated to the state Government were for the benefit of Enugu people,” Eze stated.

Factional Chairman of APC in the state, Deacon Okey Ogbodo said that the federal government has continued to do all in its ability to combat the pandemic, noting that the gradual easing of the lockdown was a clear indication that the efforts were yielding positive fruits.

He urged Nigerians to continue to show love and accommodate one another in these trying times, adding that the foundation would continue to put smiles on the faces of vulnerable people.

Vanguard

