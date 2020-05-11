Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Monday, confirmed Chief Akin Aregbesola as the Chairman, Governing Board of Ekiti Security Network, codenamed Amotekun.

Also confirmed was Brig-Gen Joe Komolafe (retd) as the Corps Commander, while Mrs. B. J. Akin-Obasola, Mr. Idowu Ajayi and Major Fatai Fakorede (retd) were confirmed as members of the outfit.

The confirmation was done at the sitting presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye, through scrutiny and screening.

ALSO READ:

Earlier, Afuye had read a letter written by Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on behalf of Governor Kayode Fayemi nominating members-designate for the Amotekun Governing Board for the assembly’s confirmation.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after his confirmation, Chairman of the Ekiti Security Network, Chief Aregbesola, called for cooperation from every resident of towns and villages.

Aregbesola said: “We will need the assistance of everyone living in Ekiti towns and villages, who will volunteer information that would ensure the protection of lives and properties in the state.

“We are warning all criminals, bandits and kidnappers in Ekiti to vacate the state now, because there will be no more hiding place for them and their nefarious activities.

“I want to assure Ekiti people that we will not disappoint their confidence, reposed in us.”

He, however, stated that Amotekun is not a regional community policing, rather an intelligence-gathering agency that would work in synergy with other security agents like the police, DSS and others to rid Ekiti of insecurity.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: