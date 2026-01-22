Ekiti tightens security as Amotekun arrests 16 suspected bandits

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps, Oye Local Government Command, has arrested 16 suspected bandits from Kwara State who were reportedly planning to migrate into Ekiti on Wednesday.

The development was confirmed in a statement released to journalists by the Command’s Director of Information, Mr. Adeleye.

According to the statement, the suspects were spotted in large numbers with their cattle around Gede Farm settlement in Isan-Ekiti, causing panic in the town. This prompted reinforcements of Amotekun operatives from nearby outposts, who successfully apprehended the bandits in Oye Local Government Area.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted fleeing Kwara State due to ongoing anti-banditry operations there. They also confessed to involvement in cattle rustling, targeting local Kwara residents.

Items recovered from the suspects included cash, seven mobile phones, various charms, three VGN ID cards, and several herds of cattle.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Ekiti State Police Command, Ado-Ekiti, for further investigation.