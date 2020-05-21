Don’t allow criminals, religious extremists enter Kano from Kaduna, Ganduje tells Security personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has instructed security agents in-charge of manning the border between Kano and Kaduna to be extra vigilant and not to allow kidnappers, bandits, cow rustlers, vanguards of religious extremism and other crime perpetrators enter Kano from Kaduna.

He made this statement on Thursday while revealing to newsmen that over 30 vehicles that sneaked from Kaduna were arrested in Kano.

“Security agencies should be extra vigilant to make sure that kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, cattle rustlers, vanguards of religious extremism and other criminal elements do not cross border from Kaduna to Kano.”

“People should understand that, when state puts ban on inter-states movement, it is necessary for them to observe that.”

This follows a serious exchange of words between the Kano governor and his Kaduna counterpart that has dominated the news lines recently.

Just a few days to Eid-Fitr Sallah celebration, Kano Mobile Court working with the law enforcement agents have arrested 45 vehicles that disregarded the lockdown order and ban on inter-states movement at Kwanar Dangora, Kano-Kaduna boundary on Thursday.

The governor further explained that the court under the chairmanship of Salisu Idris Sallama, fined all the law breakers accordingly.

“From over 45 vehicles that sneaked and were arrested while trying to force themselves to Kano, over 30 of them were from Kaduna state and 10 from Jigawa and others from other places.

“They were arrested because they bypassed the ban on inter-state movement order and decided to sneak to Kano ahead of Sallah festive period” he stated.

While commending the security agencies for the good work, governor Ganduje called on the security agencies to keep vigil saying, “Our boundaries with other states are closely monitored and controlled”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

