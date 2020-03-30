Covid-19 border closure: Ganduje orders arrest of defaulters in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Monday ordered the arrest of the defaulter, no fewer than nine vehicles who defied the order on closure of all borders linking in and out of the state as part of measures to prevent the spread of the raging Coronavirus to the state.

Recall that the state government had last Friday midnight banned the movement in and out of the state.

Governor Ganduje accompanied by the officers of the Kano State Road and Traffic Agency, KAROTA among other security outfits monitored the level of compliance at boundary town along Kaduna – Kano expressway.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar said Ganduje ordered them (defaulters) to turn back out of the state and also for their immediate arrest for prosecution.

According to him, “Against the backdrop of COVID-19 and in an effort to have total compliance with the directive given by the Kano state government, of boundary closure which started from Friday 27th March, by 12 midnight, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was in boundary town linking Kano state and Kaduna state, Monday, where he caught defaulters who defied the directive and were coming to Kano state.

“The defaulters caught were on separate trips in 9 different types of vehicles. There were 2 Tippers, 2 Trucks, Two Buses and 1 Coaster car. They were all sighted at different locations of the road coming to Kano, defying all orders given by the state government.

“They were forced to turn back to where they were coming from. He ordered the immediate arrest of all of them. Which he also ordered for their prosecution.

“Asking one of the drivers of the trucks with a very frowning face, showing how unhappy he was (Ganduje), after given directive and some unpatriotic ones decided to default order, he said “Where are you coming from with these people? Who asked you to bring them here? Aren’t you aware that such kind of movement is banned!

“We are here to see how people are complying with the directive we gave for boundary closure.

“Those that you are seeing are from Madallah in Abuja. They were not screened to ascertain their health condition. And more so, there is directive banning all such movement.

“These people you are seeing will all be taken to Police stations and they will be prosecuted for such unpatriotic behaviour.

“They were using smaller routes when approaching blocked areas. They then pass all the checkpoints either by foot or on motorcycles and later join the vehicles conveying them from their places. All vehicles would now pass empty. We didn’t tell the security agents to allow empty vehicles passing,” Ganduje queried.

The Governor assured that more security personnel would be deployed to all the affected routes linking the state with other states, not only from the Kaduna-Abuja axis.

