CSO hails Buhari, military over gains recorded in fight against insurgents

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A pro-democracy group and human rights organization, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Friday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Nigerian military over gains recorded in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East region of the country.

The commendation was made in a statement signed by the Convener, CN, Deji Adeyanju while accessing impact made by the Nigerian Army recently in its military campaign against the insurgents.

The statement reads in part, “Concerned Nigerians commends President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army over the renewed fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

“We are never shy to commend the President and the troops when there is an improvement in the fight against the Boko Haram. The President must ensure that this fight is sustained.”

The statement also called on the President to do more in order to boost the morale of officers and men as they prosecute the war against insurgency.

“The President should give the Army Chief, Gen Tukur Buratai, all the necessary support he needs to defeat the Boko Haram insurgents.

However, the statement also pointed out that giving amnesty to the so-called repentant Boko Haram fighter will only encourage people to take up arms against the state with aim of receiving amnesty from the government, hence should stop.

“The President and the Military authorities should stop giving amnesty to repentant Boko Haram fighters. The Greek gift by the President encourages people to take up arms against the state with the hope that one day they would be given amnesty. This scheme is not sustainable.

“The upsurge in the violent crime and armed banditry in Katsina State, the home state of the President is a pointer to the fact that the war is still far from being over.

“Consequently, all the arrested Boko Haram members should be subjected to open trial. The only way the Nigerian State can avenge for the death of our servicemen and women and all other victims of Boko Haram insurgency is by ensuring that justice is done”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the statement called for detailed explanation and accountability on $1 billion budgeted for the purchase of Arms in the fight against Boko Haram.

“We are asking the President and military authorities to be ready to give a detailed account of their stewardship, especially the $1 billion budgeted for the purchase of arms and ammunition in the fight against Boko Haram”, demanded.

