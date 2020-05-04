Covid-19: We now use private building, hotels as isolation centres -Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed that some private building and hotels in the state have been converted to isolation centres to ensure all those tested positive to covid-19 are adequately cater for.

Disclosing this during a press briefing, Sanwo-Olu said that the idea of not making the location know to the general public was to prevent stigmatization.

“There have been several conversations. People wrote that Lagos is out of bed spaces, but the very next day we opened another isolation centre. We are opening another isolation centre for the health workers.

“We have other isolation centres that are not known to the media because they are private properties. They are private hotels. We do not want a situation where post-COVID, it becomes a stigmatised place. People are going there and they are getting well.”

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, had announced that it was “struggling” for bed spaces for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Lagos state which has 1,107 COVID-19 cases, the highest number in Nigeria.

The Director General of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the agency is considering the management of COVID-19 patients in their homes under strict guidelines while the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, , had asked Nigerians to donate their buildings as isolation centres.

