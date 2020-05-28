COVID-19: Ughelli, Sapele gets two new cases in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

Two new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Sapele and Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 51.

Mr. Charles Aniagwu, the State Commissioner for Information, confirmed the new cases.

The figures released today by Aniagwu revealed that Sapele now has six active cases with no death.

Delta currently has seven deaths from COVID-19 while 14 patients have been discharged.

Warri South currently top the chart list of councils with most infected cases with 12 while Asaba (Oshimili South) has recorded 10 cases.

COVID-19 cases have been recorded in 13 local government areas of the state.

ALSO READ: Two dead as suspected cultists invade station to free robbery suspects in Delta Community

Meanwhile, in another news, the Kogi State Government has denied the two index cases reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, insisting the state is still COVID-19 free. Recall that the NCDC on its website alleged that, two index cases were recorded in Kogi as at Wednesday, May 27 2020, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 8733.

In a press statement signed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, the state government described the claim as a fallacy.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: