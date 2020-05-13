COVID-19: SON undertakes quality assurance inspections in Abia, Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

In continuation of its technical support to local manufacturers in the production of essential materials to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has undertaken quality assurance inspection of mass production of Barrier Masks in Abia and Rivers states.

Specifically, the Abia State Office of SON inspected Logistics De Luke Ltd., located at 20, Park Road, Aba, Abia State where mass production of Barrier Masks was ongoing.

The SON inspection team was led by the Abia State Office Coordinator, Oluyomi Lad-Alabi, accompanied by Messrs. Ben Elesho, Atowa Chidiebere and Okecwukwu Okaugo.

Receiving the SON team, Director General, Abia State Quality Management Agency, Mr. Sam Hart, on behalf of the State Government described the inspection as timely.

According to him, the company had just received an order through the General Theophilus Danjuma Foundation to supply 200, 000 units of the barrier masks to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the North East of Nigeria.

He expressed the appreciation of the Abia State Government to SON for its past collaboration in the area of quality assurance support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the State.

The General Manager of the Company, Mr. Chijioke Nwagwugwu, explained that the company was mainly producing the Barrier Masks for the State Government to curb the community transmission of the Coronavirus.

Responding, Mr. Lad-Alabi commended the efforts of the company and the Abia State Government in curbing the community transmission of the Coronavirus in the State in particular and the country in general.

Another team of SON inspectors from Rivers/Bayelsa office led by the State Coordinator, Engr. Ayuba Samuel Ushe, had earlier embarked on a maiden inspection tour of Nigeria Airforce Investment Limited (NAFIL) Tailoring workshop located inside the NAF Base Portharcourt, Rivers state.

The Managing Director of NAFIL, Air Commodore Clavartrinitas Uchechi Nwagwu, who disclosed that the centre was established to produce coveralls uniform for the Air Force personnel as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) coveralls for frontline health workers, received the SON team.

Air commodore Nwagwu commended SON for being in the frontline of fighting COVID-19 during these perilous times.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: