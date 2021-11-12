The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday recorded 53 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 212,947.

The NCDC said this in its daily COVID-19 report on Friday morning.

It stated that the 53 new cases were from seven states and the FCT “Lagos-19, the FCT-7, Plateau-7, Rivers-7, Imo-5, Kano-4, Zamfara-2, Bayelsa-1 and Gombe-1.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 53 additional cases indicate a decrease from the 65 cases reported in the country the previous day.

The NCDC also confirmed 11 new deaths, bringing the total death toll in the country to 2 933.

The agency said a total of 205,000 Nigerians had been discharged across the country.

The Nigerian Public Health Institute said that the country currently had 5,297 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,392,457 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began across the country.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

