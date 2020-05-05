COVID-19 patients protest poor quarantine conditions in Gombe

Kindly Share This Story:

Some COVID-19 patients staged a protest at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe on Tuesday, destroying some equipment in their ward.

The patients, who were in quarantine, were said to have complained of ill-treatment.

A security source told TheCable that after 30 minutes, some officials in the hospital pacified them, promising that there would be an improvement in their welfare.

TheCable gathered that while the protest at the hospital was ongoing, some COVID-19 patients at Kwadon Isolation Centre in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe, took to the streets, also lamenting poor treatment.

They were said to have blocked the Gombe/Biu Road, chanting anti-government songs. Some of them reportedly went to unknown locations after the protest, while others returned to the centre.

One of the patients was heard in a video saying he had been abandoned since officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, brought him to the hospital three days ago.

He said he had not been given drugs and was left on his own alongside some patients admitted to the hospital over COVID-19.

Another said only Vitamin C drug had been given to him since he got to the centre earlier in the week.

In another video, a female patient complained about the environment she was kept in.

She said: “Look at this place; this is the hospital where they kept us. They said we have coronavirus. Look at us? Do we look sick.? Do you see any sign of sickness in us? Look at us very well and see!

“If this thing (coronavirus) is created by some people for world material things, they will face the judgment of God. In this holy month of Ramadan, they brought us to this kind of place.

‘’We that are fasting and those that are not fasting are fed at the same time. It is about 5p.m. and they are just serving us lunch. This is not fair! They are infringing on our rights.”

The state has 96 COVID-19 cases.

Ahmed Gana, the Commissioner for Health, could not be reached at press time.

