COVID-19: Ondo records first death

Mobile court underway for violators of govt orders

Dayo Johnson – Akure

One of the 16 COVID 19 patients in Ondo state died on Monday in Akure, the state capital.

The case of the deceased was the first death recorded in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who disclosed this during his weekly briefing said that the deceased was “a patient with a renal condition.

He noted that “In spite of the border lockdown, the deceased arrived Ipe Akoko, Akoko southeast local Government area on the 27th April 2020.

“His arrival was reported to our health workers who immediately proceeded to administer a test upon him. The result which was received four days ago confirmed his case as positive.

” He was immediately removed and admitted into isolation at the IDH, Akure where he was further diagnosed as a patient of renal condition.

” This made treatment and recovery more complicated. He died in the early hours today.

This is coming as the governor raised the alarm that the Nigerian Correctional Service had refused to take into custody three out of the four suspected killers of the daughter of the Afenifere leader, Mrs. Funke Olakunri despite their COVID -19 result which came out negative despite a court order.

Akeredolu said ” the three tested negative to the two approved tests. The implication is that they were fit to be re-admitted into the correctional facility in furtherance of their trial.

” l have been briefed by the Hon Attorney General of the difficulty in having the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Services take them into custody despite a court order to that effect.

” The implications of leaving murder suspects who are not under medical treatment at large can be better imagined.

” l hereby call on the authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Services to immediately receive the suspects into custody as directed by the law court.

On the influx of Alamajiri into the state, Akeredolu said ” This new and embarrassing experience is a matter of serious concern. These particular groups of Nigerians is called “ALMAJIRIs” in the Northern part of Nigeria. They are mostly destitute and are without a doubt, very vulnerable to the COVID-19 infection.

“Their massive influx into other states, particularly in southwest coinciding with the spread of COVID-19 constitutes a great threat in many respects and calls for concern.

“Government has set up an effective and already running system of containment which returns the ALMAJIRIs to their states of origin.

“My message to you at this time is to remain vigilant and be conscious of happenings in your environment.

The governor said “You are enjoined to report cases of such importation of Almajiris to appropriate authorities to help us effectively curtail community transmission of COVID-19 in our state.

Akeredolu also pointed out that his administration would not hesitate to ” direct the commencement of mobile courts for instant trial of individuals who fail to comply with our COVID-19 orders and regulations.

He added that ” such mobile courts will be fully empowered and supported to achieve the aims and objectives for which they are set up.

“Punishments for those found guilty will range from stiff community service, fines and outright forfeiture/confiscation of wares and properties found as accessories to the violation.

On resumption of schools, the governor said ” the state government has not approved any date for resumption of academic activities in our schools.

According to him “The spread of the pandemic is the biggest concern of Government and the protection of our pupils and students are topmost on our priority list. Parents are therefore enjoined to keep their children safe at home, work with them to obey the self-hygiene and social and physical distancing regulations.

vanguard

