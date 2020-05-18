Kindly Share This Story:

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts aimed at cushioning the effect of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Mojec Meter Assets Management Company, a subsidiary of Mojec International Limited, has donated relief materials including food items, cash and face masks to vulnerable citizens across the Country.

The laudable Initiative which has been dubbed: MOJEC COVID-19 ‘Food Bank Drive’ is targeted at impacting circa 20,000 households/ individuals in Nigeria. The Program will span the catchement areas & states MOJEC serves within the following DISCOs: Abuja Disco, Enugu, Ikeja, Ibadan, EKO, Kano, Kaduna, and Jos DISCO.

According to the GMD, MOJEC Holdings Limited, Ms. Chantelle Abdul, M3AC, Mojec Meter Asset Management Co., created the Food Bank Drive as its response to the socio-economic impact of the Lockdown on 65% of the Nigerian populace who depends on their daily/ weekly wages to feed & care for their families.

“Due to M3AC’s foot prints and the number of customers it serves across the Country, we have begun distributing the Relief Packages starting in Lagos. The COVID19 Food Drive Initiative’s sole objective was intended to help bring much needed succor to many of it’s customers Nationwide as well as ameliorate the economic impact of the month long lockdown on them through the relief packages“ she said.

“It was extremely heart wrenching to see children, able-bodied young men and women who would otherwise have jobs, & the elderly, everywhere we went, pushing and shoving to form long cues to receive palliatives. In Lagos alone its distributed over 2,000 palliatives across several LGAs including: Amuwa Odofin, Ago, Ijesha, Ikorodu, Dopemu, Abule Ado, Abule Egan, Surulere, Ikota, Lagos Island and Jaknade.

Abdul also proffered that Mojec partnered with reputable companies and individuals to achieve the goal of the initiative, some of which includes: Price Waterhouse Coopers Nigeria (PWC) and Diageo . She commended the two Corporate partners for sharing in the vision of the initiative by donating in cash and kind to the project and encouraged others to contribute to program to help vulnerable Nigerians.

The Relief packages items include: bags of Rice, Beans, Vegetable Oil, Garri, Indomie, Maltina and Salt. PWC who donated millions towards the Campaign provided Food Relief packages for the northern region of Kano and Kaduna, feeding up to 700 families with the N5, 000 worth Relief food pack per family. She also mentioned that Diageo donated over 2,000 cartons of its non-alcoholic drinks (Malta Guinness & Orijin Zero). The drinks were a huge compliment to the food being given to the recipients who were both prayerful and thankful.

READ ALSO:

”We have been closely following the news of the spread of the virus across various regions in the Country and we realize that food items have become more expensive due to this global pandemic. Nigeria, being an import dependent Nation is expected to experience a decline in food importation substantially (as much as 25%) due to a combination of higher transaction costs and reduced domestic demand. As responsible cooperate citizens, we have developed a relief program to cater for these unintended consequences”, she noted.

Abdul revealed that Mojec used the data obtained from their metering exercise to identify and reach out to R1 customers or metering customers who may have lost their job or may be struggling economically due to the lockdown. It also partnered with Local Government Authorities (LGAs) and Community Development Associations (CDAs) to identify the most vulnerable in their communities & distributed the palliatives directly to these members of the com across different cities.

“At MOJEC, we believe in the philosophy to “Not ask, what our Country has done for us but rather we believe in asking what can we do for our Country?” As a socially responsible firm, it is extremely important that we support the Government’s efforts in reaching as many Nigerians as it can, to assist the Government in providing palliative relief measures and to reduce social unrest in the Country. The Mojec Food Drive is an initiative that’s very dear to our heart”, she added.

According to Abdul, with the strong feedback received about the initiative thus far, the firm will endeavor to sustain the program throughout the year as the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to have a protracted impact on the Nigerian Economy in the foreseeable future. She pledges the commitment of the Company to continue supporting the efforts of the Government in its attempts at curbing the spread of the Virus and making life more meaningful for Nigerians.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: