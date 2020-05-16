COVID-19: LASG releases additional guidelines to curtail community transmission

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of measures to further curtail the spread of COVID-19, Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, issued additional guidelines for the operations of all the commercial, industrial, institutional and recreational facilities that were recently unlocked in the state.

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, who released the COVID-19 guidelines via virtual media briefing, said these guidelines were measures adopted to ensure that the community transmission of Covid-19 pandemic is curtailed.

According to Bello the guidelines are in accordance with Lagos State Public Health Law 2015, as well as Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017 and includes decontamination of premises/facilities by using government-certified outfits and approved disinfectants, fumigants.

The commissioner also mentioned the provision of personal hygiene facilities such as: running water and soap for handwashing, digital thermometer, alcohol-based sanitizers and face masks, as well as adherence to operation at 60 per cent of staff strength to ensure physical distancing for commercial, industrial facilities.

He stressed that with the ravaging COVID-19 proper cleaning and sanitation of the facility environment which includes: proper storage and proper waste disposal should be strictly adhered to in addition to Installation of appropriate environmental, safety and warning signages for employees and customers about required and suggested measures.

Tunji Bello stated that as part of the guidelines, organisations must work on the reconfiguration of spaces to permit the required distance between employees and between clients, customers and also establish alternate means to serve customers, as applicable.

He also stated that organisation must plan work schedules and shifts to accommodate staggered shifts and in line with the Lagos State Government and National Centre for Disease Control guidelines, NCDC.

Bello thereafter listed the affected facilities as supermarkets, stores and Eateries.

Other affected services include: Industrial facilities; all manufacturing and packaging facilities, bulk terminals, logistics and haulage companies.

Also affected are: Corporate and financial business which include all banks and finance houses, bureau de change, insurance companies and corporate offices, construction camps and sites and commercial facilities: oil, gas, petrol and diesel depots, petrol and gas filling stations, bus parks and terminals, malls, grocery stores, supermarkets.

The commissioner also listed institutional facilities such as: All public and private schools across all tiers, government establishments, religious centres as well as residential facilities- private estates as part of the facilities affected by those guidelines whenever they are reopened.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: