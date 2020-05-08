COVID-19: Lagos discharges 42 more patients, total hits 448

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Friday said it has discharged 42 more persons from various isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

COVID-19 Incident Commander and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this in a statement, said the patients include 22 males and 20 females, all Nigerians.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “The patients, 32 from Eti-Osa (Landmark), 8 from Lekki and 2 from Onikan Isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“This brings to 448, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State Isolation facilities.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: