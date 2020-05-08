Breaking News
COVID-19: Lagos discharges 42 more patients, total hits 448

Coronavirus Updates
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Friday said it has discharged 42 more persons from various isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

COVID-19 Incident Commander and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this in a statement, said the patients include 22 males and 20 females, all Nigerians.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “The patients, 32 from Eti-Osa (Landmark), 8 from Lekki and 2 from Onikan Isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“This brings to 448, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State Isolation facilities.”

vanguard

