COVID -19: Ganduje abolishes almajiri education system in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Wednesday abolished the Almajiri system of education in the state, insisting that all Almajirai repatriated to Kano from other states would be enrolled into conventional education system.

This was also as it says 28 out of the repatriated Almajiri children to the state tested positive to the highly contagious Coronavirus disease and have been quarantined at isolation centre for necessary medications.

Ganduje disclosed this during the COVID-19 Press Conference, declaring that as a matter of policy, “every child in Kano state, including Almajarai must go to school.”

According to him, the fight against COVID-19 in the state is yielding positive results, Ganduje said his government has concluded plans to incorporate the repatriated almajiris into the state Free, Compulsory Primary and Basic Education policy.

Ganduje then commended and congratulated Muslims in the state for observing a peaceful Sallah celebration, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

His words, “there is no doubt managing the Eid El Fitr under COVID-19 was not an easy task, but we have to appreciate that the Friday prayers and the Eid prayers on Sunday were conducted peacefully.

“The Imams ensured that people complied with the COVID-19 protocols during Friday prayers and the Eid prayers. I was impressed to have learnt that most Imams did not allow their who came without face masks to enter the Mosque.”

Ganduje further stated that “we are witnessing a decline in the spread of the disease in Kano. People are gradually abiding by the COVID-19 protocols. People are also coming to terms with the realities of COVID-19.”

ALSO READ: Matawalle Declares Zamfara Almajiri State

He, however, emphasized that community engagement remain cardinal in the fight against COVID-19.

He noted that “community engagement is very necessary. I call on community leaders, Ulamas, women leaders and opinion leaders to engage the people on the need to comply with COVID-19 protocols.”

Ganduje also said plans have been concluded to establish Sample Collection Centres across the 44 Local Government Areas as part of measures to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Local Government Affairs who doubles as the Chairman of the Almajiri Evacuation Committee, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo,​ disclosed that 723 indigenous​ Almajarai have also been reunited with their families.

Sule Garo who disclosed this while speaking at the Kano State Government State Task Force on COVID-19, said about 28 almajirai who tested positive to coronavirus are already receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre.

However, recall that over 1000 Almajirai have so far been repatriated to Kano from various states across the North, while Kano has evacuated about 1172 Almajarai to neighbouring northern states.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: