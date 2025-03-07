2027: Ganduje, Barau welcome Atiku’s 2023 support groups in 19 Northern states to APC

– …“It’s a big catch for our party,” says Deputy Senate President

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, strong indications of political realignment have emerged in the North as support groups of the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), formally received the groups into the ruling party yesterday.

The defectors, under the aegis of the Coalition of Atiku Support Groups in the 19 Northern States, announced their switch at an event held at the A-Class Event Centre in Abuja. Representatives from each of the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) attended, pledging their commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Coordinator Hon. Abubakar Malami cited their decision as being driven by President Tinubu’s policies, Senator Barau’s leadership, and APC’s governance efforts in the North.

“Our groups consist of women, youths, students, traders, academics, and farmers from diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds,” Malami said.

“In 2023, we mobilized support for Atiku Abubakar, believing he would address the challenges plaguing our region, especially the insecurity caused by banditry, which has crippled economic activities and turned farmlands into kidnappers’ dens. However, under President Tinubu, we have seen significant improvements in security and economic policies, leading to reduced food prices and hope for our people.”

Malami also praised President Tinubu for establishing the North West Development Commission (NWDC) and the North Central Development Commission (NCDC)—initiatives spearheaded by Senator Barau to drive economic growth in the region.

“One of the most impactful projects is the Barau Initiative for Agricultural Revolution in the North West (BIARN), which aims to create over 500 young farmer millionaires,” Malami noted. “This is what has been lacking in our region. If replicated in the North East and North Central, Nigeria will achieve food security and provide employment for our youths.”

He affirmed the coalition’s commitment to working for Tinubu’s victory in 2027, calling Senator Barau “the Sardauna of our time” for his efforts in addressing Northern challenges.

Welcoming the defectors, Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin described their move as a major boost for the APC.

“This is a big catch for our party,” he declared. “Mr. President is working tirelessly to transform Nigeria into a land of prosperity, and it is great that you recognize and support his efforts.”

Barau assured the newcomers of equal opportunities within APC, stating:

“In our party, we do not discriminate. Newcomers enjoy the same privileges as long-time members. What matters is your hard work and contributions.”

APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje also praised the defection as a testament to the PDP’s decline.

“We are formally receiving you today, but after Ramadan, we will host a grand event in Abuja, with President Tinubu, the Vice President, the Senate President, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, to celebrate the final collapse of PDP in Nigeria,” Ganduje said.

He pointed to the PDP’s struggles, citing its inability to field a gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State.

“PDP is crumbling, and APC is the greatest beneficiary,” he stated. “You are joining a party that values progress, the rule of law, internal democracy, and peaceful engagement.”

Ganduje also commended Senator Barau for his role in attracting defectors to APC across the country.

“He is not only bringing people from Kano but from across Nigeria. He is a true general in this political battle,” he concluded.

With these defections, the APC strengthens its foothold in the North, setting the stage for the 2027 elections.