COVID-19: FRSC tasks Ogun residents to adhere to gov’t measures

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, on Friday, reiterated the need for residents to adhere strictly to stay-at-home order towards curbing further spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

The Sector Commander of the Corps, Mr. Clement Oladele, gave the advice in an interview in Ota, Ogun.

Oladele urged strict adherence to government order so that the lockdown directive of staying at home would be successful.

“FRSC wants to implore people to persevere so that we can collectively defect the virus.

“I commend people of the state for their high compliance with the use of face masks.

“There is still need for more enlightenment, especially for few people, who are not using their own face mask, to comply,’’ NAN quotes him as saying.

Oladele also urged the people to embrace the good hygienic practice of handwashing, using a face mask in the public and maintaining social distance

The sector commander admonished those, who are sick, to seek treatment in the state health facilities rather than going to another state, thereby contravening movement restriction order.

He assured that FRSC personnel would continue to send back those disobeying this order to serve as a deterrent to others.

