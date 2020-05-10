COVID-19: FCT discharges 39, as Patients go wild, want quick discharge

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has announced the discharge of 39 persons from its Covid-19 treatment centres, having serially tested negative to the disease after days of treatment.

This was as some patients at the Treatment Centre in Asokoro District Hospital were said to have gone on a rampage on Sunday, asking that they be discharged even though they were yet to satisfy the necessary requirements.

While the 39 were discharged late Saturday, four others had earlier been discharged on Friday, bringing the total number of those discharged to 85.

Also, the Administration recorded seven new cases and three deaths on Saturday. FCT’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 343 while its active cases are 250, and eight fatalities in total.

“This evening (Saturday) we had our largest number of discharged patients totaling 39! We also had 7 New Cases and 3 Deaths. Kindly adhere to #SocialDistancing, #WashYourHands and #MaskUp. God bless FCT, God bless Nigeria”, the Administration said in a message from its Covid-19 Situation Room.

Unruly patients

Some patients at the Asokoro treatment facility and who are said to be from a particular section of the country had gone on rampage on Sunday morning, protesting why they were being held.

A source within the facility told Vanguard that the protesting patients usually become carefree after the results of their first round of tests turn out negative, only for their confirmatory tests to turn out positive again.

The source said; “There is tension in our facility here this (Sunday) morning. Some boys from…(a section of the country) are protesting that they want to leave. Some of them said they have stayed too long here, that is over two weeks, and that they are now well.

“Their anger was triggered because some other persons tested negative twice and have been discharged here. The problem is that some of them live recklessly here and they get reinfected and test positive again after testing negative in their first confirmation test, while some of them have never tested negative even after more than two tests.

“Now, doctors cannot come and attend to us because of what these guys are putting up here. Even food, we have not gotten so we can take our drugs.

“The health workers and staff here are really trying, but some of the boys here are unruly and throw caution to the winds. The guys need to be taken out of this facility because they are unreasonable. Even if they have a valid point they are going about it the wrong way because these health workers are taking good care of them and working hard to decongest this place.

“The only fault I see here is, when they conduct tests, they don’t communicate the results to us. The only thing you would see is that they just come and add to your medicines.

“The officials also need to change tactics and strategies here. Like revealing the results to us promptly and communicating to us very well because of the illiterate guys among us”, he advised.

As of 8:58am, Vanguard gathered that the doctors have been able to gain entrance into the Ward to attend to all the patients.

