COVID-19: Ekiti discharges 5 patients, expands isolation centre

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government on Monday disclosed that five patients of the deadly coronavirus pandemic have been discharged from the Isolation Centre in Ekiti on Monday.

This is just as the government revealed it’s a plan to expand the Isolation Centre to 100-bed space capacity for more preparation on the Pandemic.

Governor Kayode Fayemi had on Saturday evening broke the news on his Twitter handle that the state recorded new three cases.

According to the tweet from the Governor, “We got information from NCDC tonight that three more persons tested positive to COVID-19 virus. Two are contacts of the medical doctor still in our care and another person who sneaked into the state before he was quarantined. This underscores the need for extra vigilance. ”

With the development so far, Ekiti has 15 confirmed cases, 9 discharged,1 death, and five active cases.

Briefing Journalists on Monday on the update of the activities of the State task force on COVID-19, the state commissioner for Health and human services, Dr. Mojisola Yahaya Kolade said, "we are discharging 5 Patients today out of the 10 active cases, the discharged patients are healthy now, they have been tested negative of Coronavirus

tients are healthy now, they have been tested negative of Coronavirus

“Because of the increase in the Pandemic the governor has approved the expansion of the bed capacity in the Isolation Centre,as at today we have the 100-bed capacity, in case of any eventuality”

“We still have contacts of patients that we are tracing, the remaining patients in the Isolation Centre are being treated”

The Coordinator of Ekiti task force on COVID-19, Prof Bolaji Aluko said the government is making concerted effort to tackle the influx of strangers at the border.

“In terms of security, situations have indicated that people are moving in from another state. We have dispatched a lot of security to the strategic places, the strange visitors have been returned at the border”

Aluko added that the government is expecting 40 trucks of palliatives, he gave assurance of accountability before distribution.

The commissioner for the environment, Hon Gbenga Agbeyo who declared that fumigation at the Pandemic is crucial added that the government ensures the fumigation of public places every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The commissioner for Information and value orientation Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua who promised on regular update on the activities of the State task force.

