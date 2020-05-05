COVID-19: Easing the lockdown is a huge mistake – Etek Notions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Rita

Few days ago, President Muhammad Buhari announced the ease of the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos, Ogun States and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

However, former Edo State House of Assembly Candidate, Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo better known as Etek Notions believes that relaxing the COVID-19 lockdown is a huge mistake and not the best solution to cushion the rapid spread of the virus.

“Easing the Lock down is a huge mistake and not the right time. I strongly believe that the economy can be fixed after the Pandemic, but we can’t resurrect the dead. New York alone has more than 20,000 ventilators in use and over 10,000 on standby. How many ventilators in the whole of Nigeria? The government should reconsider its position,” he stated.

The native of Bini- Edo state also expressed his concerns over the fate of the citizens who would rush out to make a living at the detriment of their health.

“I believe the lockdown is being relaxed, not because we are winning the battle against the COVID-19 but because government cannot afford to meet the demands and needs of Nigerians who have been confined to their homes for weeks.

I want to plead with Nigerians, don’t loosen yourselves as you go out and don’t subject your immunity to trial. The unknown underlying ailments in people’s bodies could be the fertilisers for Covid19 to thrive in infected persons. The risk is still there and increasing,” Mr. Etek Notions noted.

The Chief Executive Officer of Etek Global Resources added, “It also very important to regularly wash your hands with soap and water; use of sanitisers; use your nose mask; keeping physical distance rules and leaving home for the essential reasons only. Relaxation of the lockdown is a clever move by the government but at the wrong time.

It is also scary that figures from NCDC shows that the rate of infection is increasing. Stay Home, Stay Safe.”

Mr. Etek Notions born June 19, 1985 is a Computer Science graduate of Benson Idahosa University.

He attended Emotan primary school in Benin city, while his secondary school was Negbenebor International school where he obtained his Senior School Secondary certificate.

Married with three kids, Etek Notions is a philanthropist and the coordinator of Michael Agbonifo Shoe A Child Foundation.

Vanguard

