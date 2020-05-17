COVID-19: Dokpesi, family’s recovery excites Onuesoke

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has congratulated the Chairman of DAAR Communication Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi and members of his family that tested positive to COVID-19 for their quick recovery from the dreaded disease, just as he described their healing as the work of the Almighty God.

It would be recalled that Chief Dokpesi and three members of his family tested to positive to COVID-19 and were admitted at to Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital, Abuja. The good news is that they have been successfully treated and discharged after testing negative to the dreaded disease.

Reacting to the recovery and discharge of the media guru and his family members in a press statement, Onuesoke, who was among those who prayed and sent a message to Dokpesi and his family during their isolation days described their fast recovery as the work and blessing of God.

He prayed that God should continue to bless the Dokpesi’s family.

Onuesoke used the opportunity to appeal to both the Federal and state governments to increase the COVID -19 testing centres in the country and as well as provide more quarantine centres for easy and quick treatment of patients so as to save lives of Nigerians.

VANGUARD

