COVID-19 cases in Nigeria rise to 2,802

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday said the country recorded 245 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 2,802.

The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to 93 after recording 6 new deaths, 2,292 active cases, while 417 people have been treated and discharged from the isolation centres after full recovery.

“245 new cases of #COVID19; 76-Lagos 37-Katsina 32-Jigawa 23-Kano 19-FCT 18-Borno 10-Edo 9-Bauchi 6-Adamawa 5-Oyo 5-Ogun 1-Ekiti 1-Osun 1-Benue 1-Niger 1-Zamfara 2802 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 417 Deaths: 93″

According to NCDC, they are working with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other partners in the operationalisation of sample collection sites in Local Governments, for COVID-19 diagnosis as part of its strategy to ensure cases are detected early.

Nigeria began easing restrictions on Monday, May 4 in its capital Abuja and in Lagos, its largest city, marking the reopening of Africa’s biggest economy after more than four weeks of lockdown.

The government has said a stay-at-home order in place since March 30 in Abuja and the states of Lagos and Ogun will be lifted gradually over a six-week period.

The regions will now come in line with the rest of the country where the restrictions in force were less strict and include an overnight curfew, mandatory face masks in public and a ban on non-essential interstate travel.

“We must do all we can to stop the spread of #COVID19 so we must all take responsibility and do what is necessary to remain safe,” said Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a tweet, hours before restrictions were eased.

On Monday morning, the usually frenetic streets of the coastal megacity Lagos, largely empty during the lockdown, were busy with cars, buses and motorised tricycle taxis.

Faced with morning rain, people in the city’s Iyana Oworo district huddled under a bridge, ignoring social distancing rules, but most people wore masks.

Businesses have been allowed to reopen provided they have decontaminated their offices, can enable social distancing and offer hand sanitizer and hand washing. Schools and places of worship remain closed, restaurants can only operate on a takeaway basis, and all cultural events have been cancelled.

