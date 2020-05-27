Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has made clear what it expects from the senior men national team in the contract extension agreement handed to Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

Rohr, among other, requirement is expected to win the next AFCON in Cameroon and then secure a Qatar 2022 World Cup spot for the side he has headed since 2016.

I’m happy to announce that the @thenff and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles. We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here. — Amaju Melvin Pinnick (@PinnickAmaju) May 27, 2020



NFF president, Amaju Pinnick while announcing the contract extension on his twitter handle wrote: “I’m happy to announce that the NFF and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles.

“We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here.”

“We can now focus on qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Nations Cup. In truth, these are sacrosanct and Coach Rohr is aware of these conditions.

“Like the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development has rightly noted; we are uncompromising in these goals.

Rohr in his time in charge of the Super Eagles has to his credit an AFCON 2019 qualification that ended with a third-place finish and a 2018 world cup qualification where Nigeria finished with one win and two losses.

To retain the position, Rohr had to agree to several conditions set by the football federation, some of which were accepting a pay-cut, being paid in Naira and also residing in Nigeria.

