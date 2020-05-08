China Mobile, Huawei deliver world’s highest 5G

Kindly Share This Story:

The new 5G site on the altitude of 6500 meters shows capability to deliver the network to the peak of Everest

China Mobile and Huawei have jointly taken 5G connectivity to a new height by bringing the network to the summit of Mount Everest upon the completion of the world’s highest 5G base station on the altitude of 6500 meters. Together with the launch of the Gigabit optical fibre network at the attitude of 6,500 meters, Huawei enables China Mobile to run its dual Gigabit network on Mount Everest.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the first successful arrival at Mount Everest from the northern slope, and the 45th anniversary of China’s first official accurate measurement and announcement of Mount Everest, the 5G network on Mount Everest will provide communication services for this 2020 Mount Everest re-measurement is of great significance.

Huawei has offered its end-to-end solutions in the construction of China Mobile’s Everest dual Gigabit network, where base stations were built in Mount Everest Base Camp at the altitude of 5,300 meters, the Transition Camp at 5,800 meters, and the Forward Camp at 6,500 meters. Huawei’s 5G AAU and SPN technologies are applied at these base stations, where network maintenance and optimization are done by a dozen of network specialists who station 24/7 in regions at altitudes of 5,300 meters and above to ensure smooth network operations.

Huawei’s 5G AAU is highly integrated in a compact size, making it easy for deployment and installation. It fits particularly well for infrastructure in an extreme environment such as Mount Everest. In this project, a network in the “stand-alone plus non-stand alone” (SA+NSA) mode connects five 5G base stations.

Meanwhile, the 5G fast and huge-capacity connectivity is achieved by Huawei’s Massive MIMO technology supporting lightning speed and large bandwidth.

Huawei’s Massive MIMO is highly reliable with excellent coverage. With its highly flexible three-dimensional narrow beams, the technology works particularly well vertically in Mount Everest. At the attitude of 5,300 meters, the 5G download speed exceeded 1.66 Gbps, where the upload speed tops 215 Mbps.

Meanwhile, quality and undisrupted networks are guaranteed by Huawei’s Intelligent OptiX Network solutions, with data-thirsty transfer of high-res videos, VR live broadcast and the likes, supported by enterprise gateways with 1Gbps upstream/downstream connections. The Everest base camp at 5,300 meters is fully covered at a logged speed of 1.43Gbps, thanks to the Gigabit ONT. Huawei’s 10G PON OLT and 200G ultra-high-speed transmission platform can intelligently manage data throughput, making it possible for families and businesses to enjoy super-fast internet access at such high regions.

With its HoloSens intelligent video surveillance system, Huawei ensures streaming quality with the capabilities of optimisation and fault locating with just one click, keeping the networks always on even at the attitude of 6,500 meters at the summit of Everest.

Huawei strongly believes that technology means to make the world better. The beauty of Mount Everest can be displayed via 5G high-definition video and VR experience, which also provides further insights for mountaineers, scientists and other specialists into nature. The ground-breaking establishment on Mount Everest once again proves that 5G technology connects Mankind and the Earth harmoniously.

