Car crushes man, 26, while making video call with girlfriend

By James Ogunnaike

Tragedy broke out on Wednesday in Siun, along Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway when a 26-year-old man, Olajide Asade was crushed to death by a Mazda car.

It was gathered that, the accident occurred when the deceased was making a video call with his girlfriend while along the expressway.

VANGUARD learnt that the deceased and his brother, who identified himself as Azeez boarded a commercial vehicle from Kuto motor park in Abeokuta going to Ajah before the car developed a mechanical fault at Siun.

While other passengers were standing by the roadside waiting for the driver to repair his vehicle, the deceased concentrated on his video call with his girlfriend and thereby lose concentration.

The deceased brother, Azeez, who was travelling with the deceased said they were both travelling to visit their mother in Ajah area of Lagos State.

Azeez said, his brother has been making the video call with the girlfriend since they took off from Kuto motor park in Abeokuta, stressing that they left their house situated at Ijoga Orile in Abeokuta North local government area of Ogun State very early the morning for the journey.

He maintained that the driver of the car who hit the deceased was on normal speed.

Speaking with newsmen, the driver of the car, Bolaji Balogun said, the deceased rammed into his vehicle while on transit on the expressway.

Balogun, a staff of Buas Farm said, he was going to Obasanjo’s farm to purchase eggs for his company.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue while the driver has been detained in the police custody.

