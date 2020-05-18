Call Oluwo to order, Ruling house charges Oyetola, Commissioner of Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Adegunodo ruling house of Iwo in Osun State has called on the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo to implore on Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi to steer clear imposing his stooge as head (Magaji) of the house.

In a petition to the Commissioner dated May 14, 2020, signed by the head of the family, Alhaji Najasi Alade, a copy which was made available to journalists on Monday, he said the monarch should mind his business and steer clear attempting to create disunity within the ruling house.

He added that the Oluwo’s attempt to impose a mogaji on the face would be resisted moreover, there is a mogaji selected by the seven compounds that made up the ruling house.

Addressing a press conference in Iwo on Monday, Secretary of the ruling house, Ganiyu Saheed said each ruling house elect a head based on the principles set by the family, while the Oluwo elect an overall head among the various heads of the ruling houses.

We call on the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, stakeholders in the Iwoland to call Oluwo to order and should not disrupt the peaceful co-existence in the town.

We are a peace-loving people, it is our right to decide or elect the head of the ruling house and we have one in place, he is hale and hearty. Attempt by Oba Akanbi to impose his stooge, Semiu Fanta on us, in a bid to take over control of the family will be resisted vehemently”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Oluwo while reacting to the allegation said he was not aware of an existing head within the Adegunodo ruling house after the demise of the last one, neither was he trying to impose someone on the ruling house.

He said the decision to elect a head for the ruling is a collective one among all the compounds subject to his approval, adding that any dissenting voice could stagnate emergence of anyone.

“I am not aware of the existence of a head in Adegunodo ruling house since the demise of the last one. No one has been introduced to me by the ruling house. The decision to elect a head is that of the collective compounds, my role is just to approve their choice except where they disagree, then they will have to wait until they resolve their differences”, Oluwo said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: