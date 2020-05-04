Brownhill Foundation fights coronavirus in Delta State

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of efforts to battle the spread of the coronavirus and ensure residents obeyed the stay-at-home order of the Federal Government, Brownhill Foundation has donated cash and food items to communities in Ogunu, Warri, Delta State.

The foundation, founded by President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, gave out rice, noodles, spaghetti, gari and food spices to 500 families in the communities.

It also doled out cash ranging between N10,000 to N15,000.

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Brownhill Foundation, Andrew Bekederemo, said: “Everyone has been home without working, so the foundation, through the support of Pinnick, decided to support the communities this period, in its own little way.

“Reaching out to the less-privilege at this time is our priority because COVID-19 has brought so much stress and tribulation to the country and its citizens.”

Head of Ogunu community, Chief Newton Ayiwe, thanked the foundation for the donation, describing it as “a service to humanity.”

Communities that benefitted from the donation include Upper Erejiuwa, GRA suburbs, Ijaw Street, Ajamimogha, Makro, Obahor, amongst others.

