BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 5,000

By David Royal

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has now exceeded 5,000 on Thursday night.

Announcing the new development, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country on Thursday, recorded 193 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 5,162.

The NCDC also said that three new patients have been confirmed dead to the virus in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 167.

“On the 14th of May 2020, 193 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours”.

Till date, 5,162 cases have been confirmed, 1180 cases have been discharged and 167 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 193 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos(58), Kano(46), Jigawa(35), Yobe(12), FCT(9), Ogun(7), Plateau(5), Gombe(5), Imo(4), Edo(3), Kwara(3), Borno(3), Bauchi (1), Nasarawa (1), Ondo(1)

30,657 samples have been tested since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria.

NCDC has continued to urge Nigerians to take responsibility to prevent the spread of the disease by supporting one another.

The body said that the best way Nigerians could protect themselves and their community was with everyday preventive actions, including staying at home when they were sick and washing hands with soap and water, to help slow the spread of respiratory illness.

Summary by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control: Since 31 December 2019 and as of 14 May 2020, 4 308 809 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 296 680 deaths.

Cases have been reported from:

Africa: 72 539 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (12 074), Egypt (10 431), Morocco (6 512), Algeria (6 253) and Ghana (5 408).

Asia: 713 740 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Turkey (143 114), Iran (112 725), China (84 024), India (78 003) and Saudi Arabia (44 830).

America: 1 889 851 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (1 390 746), Brazil (188 974), Peru (76 306), Canada (72 278) and Mexico (40 186).

Europe: 1 623 586 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (242 271), United Kingdom (229 705), Spain (228 691), Italy (222 104) and Germany (172 239).

Oceania: 8 397 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (6 975), New Zealand (1 147), Guam (152), French Polynesia (60) and Northern Mariana Islands (19).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 2 490 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (556), Algeria (522), South Africa (219), Morocco (188) and Nigeria (164).

Asia: 23 165 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (6 783), China (4 637), Turkey (3 952), India (2 549) and Indonesia (1 028).

America: 113 827 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (84 133), Brazil (13 149), Canada (5 304), Mexico (4 220) and Ecuador (2 334).

Europe: 151 749 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (33 186), Italy (31 106), Spain (27 104), France (27 074) and Belgium (8 843).

Oceania: 126 deaths; the four countries reporting deaths are Australia (98), New Zealand (21), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

