Breaking: FG seizes British aircraft for violating lockdown order

By Nwafor Sunday

Federal Government has seized an aircraft belonging to a United Kingdom company, ‘Flair Aviation’ for violating the country’s covid-19 lockdown.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had in March, 2020, ordered the closure of airports and airspace, as part of efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Ever since then no known company or aircraft has violated the order, until today. Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation said “Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably were caught conducting commercial flights in Nigeria.

He described the action as callous, saying there would be maximum penalty for the company.

