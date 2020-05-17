Breaking News
Breaking: FG seizes British aircraft for violating lockdown order

Minister directs aviation agencies to relocate headquarters to Abuja within 45 days
Hadi Sirika

By Nwafor Sunday

Federal Government has seized an aircraft belonging to a United Kingdom company, ‘Flair Aviation’ for violating the country’s covid-19 lockdown.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had in March, 2020, ordered the closure of airports and airspace, as part of efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Ever since then no known company or aircraft has violated the order, until today. Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation said “Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably were caught conducting commercial flights in Nigeria.

He described the action as callous, saying there would be maximum penalty for the company.

His words, “Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably we caught them conducting commercial flights.

“This is callous! The craft is impounded, crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve!”

