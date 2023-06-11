Nigeria Air: Aircraft from Ethiopia was marketing strategy – Sirika 

Hadi Sirika, former Aviation Minister.

The immediate past Aviation minister, Sen Hadi Sirika says the aircraft that landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, a few days to the end of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari was unveiled as a marketing strategy.

He also disclosed that Nigeria Air was unveiled by the national carrier’s shareholders and not the federal government.

Sirika made this known while featuring on Arise TV programme on Sunday evening.

“It is their own marketing strategy as equity partners that they came to do this unveiling on a special allowance which is called chartered flight. Chartered does not mean they paid for it. If there is anybody that paid for it, it would have been the Ethiopian Airline. No penny is paid,” Sirika said.

The former minister also said, “It was the owners that consulted me and decided to do the unveiling as a part of marketing strategy.”

Speaking on the feats in the aviation sector in the last eight years, Sirika boasted, “The aviation sector became the fastest growing sector in Nigeria during my time. The airlines were doubled.”