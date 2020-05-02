Breaking: Emir of Rano is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Emir of Rano, in Kano State, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila II, is dead.

The emir passed away on Saturday at a hospital in Kano at the age of 74.

The Turakin Rano and House of Representatives Member of Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure, Alhaji Kabir Alhassan Rururm confirmed the death.

He said the late emir would be buried this evening in the emirate.

The late emir was survived by two wives and 17 children.

Recall that the Emir was said to have been sick and hospitalized before he gave up on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Rano Emirate is one of the four newly created Emirates in Kano State.

