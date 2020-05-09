Biesloaded features Mohbad, Kabex in debut single ‘Blogger Blogger ‘

Kindly Share This Story:

Multi-talented record producer Adewumi Adeyanju Moses popularly known as Biesloaded has released his debut single titled ‘Blogger Blogger’.

The single features the Marlians records signee rapper Mohbad alongside the indigenous rap king, Kabex.

The Song was produced by Rexxie, mixed and mastered by Spiritmyx.

Biesloaded, also an internet blogger, was born in his hometown, Ilesa, to Mr and Mrs Ayoade Adewumi in August 17, 1993.

He is the last of two children. He attended Funto international academy for his primary education and proceeded to Pre-Varsity Education Centre, Ilesa where he finished his O’levels.

In 2011, he was admitted into the pre-degree programme at the University of Ilorin.

Upon the completion, he was offered provisional admission to study Pure and Applied Physics at the Institution.

In 2013, he co-founded the website; Biesloaded an entertainment website, with a friend Ojimi Ayomide.

The website has since been a tool of publicity for upcoming artistes who have been shot to limelight. The success and wide-reach of the blogging venture facilitated his partnership deal with Zlatan as part of the musician’s publicity team.

At 27, Biesloaded has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment scene as “blogger blogger”.

With his rapport with fellow top bloggers and established connections in the music industry, the sky is the starting point for this young, hardworking entrepreneur.

